Owosso, MI (48867)

Today

A wintry mix of precipitation this morning will transition to rain and freezing rain mixed for the afternoon. Ice accumulation will cause damage. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

Windy...with freezing rain this evening and a changeover to snow overnight. Ice accumulation will cause damage. Low 18F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 1 to 3 inches.