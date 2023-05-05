Owosso, MI (48867)

Today

Rain showers early with overcast skies later in the day. High 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 50F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.