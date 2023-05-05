Last week President Joe Biden announced he will run again in 2024. In his brief talk he was low key, calm and optimistic. This emotional tone was quite strategic. He played the “good uncle” who is sane, sincere and will take care of matters. This was meant to highlight the image of Donald Trump whom many see as the “crazy uncle” who just might drive you off a cliff. Trump has done enough to earn that label already, and his poll numbers are slowly waning.
A number of pundits have raised the issue of the relationship between the advanced age of our Congress and their inability to get anything done. In the last years of Ronald Reagan’s term there was a lot of notice given to his napping during meetings and seeming confused at times. Joe Biden is older than Reagan was then — the oldest person to ever occupy the Presidential chair — and he’s shown us moments of being muddled as well.
Biden’s advanced age presents a sensitive issue that, so far, I’ve not seen openly broached: what if he dies in office? Four presidents have died of natural causes.
The state of our union, our emotional morale, is not good at present. Our political divides seem intractable and are definitely painful. Do we really want to risk the possibility of having to watch Biden deteriorate, physically or mentally (or both), so we’d have to retire him, or observe his dying before our eyes. Given the shape we’re in, are we willing to risk that? Many will not.
The Democratic Party needs an infusion of youthful vigor now. CBS news just took a survey asking “Should Biden Run”? A stiff majority said no. But to add to the puzzle, a majority also said they would vote for him if he were the nominee. With no ready leader in the wings, the Democrats are facing a true dilemma. In the months until late 2024 our country will veer towards further sickness or health, authoritarian rule or a firmer sanity. At the present moment the future seems unnervingly murky.
