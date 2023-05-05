Last week President Joe Biden announced he will run again in 2024. In his brief talk he was low key, calm and optimistic. This emotional tone was quite strategic. He played the “good uncle” who is sane, sincere and will take care of matters. This was meant to highlight the image of Donald Trump whom many see as the “crazy uncle” who just might drive you off a cliff. Trump has done enough to earn that label already, and his poll numbers are slowly waning.

A number of pundits have raised the issue of the relationship between the advanced age of our Congress and their inability to get anything done. In the last years of Ronald Reagan’s term there was a lot of notice given to his napping during meetings and seeming confused at times. Joe Biden is older than Reagan was then — the oldest person to ever occupy the Presidential chair — and he’s shown us moments of being muddled as well.

