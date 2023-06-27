Recently, one of my childhood friends asked me to watch the Perry city council meetings: “The direction the Mayor is headed in spells trouble for folks like me,” he said.

A group of us old dudes, as my granddaughter calls us, meet once a month for coffee. I no longer live in the city of Perry; my friend has only known Perry. He’s widowed, on a fixed income and owns his own house.

