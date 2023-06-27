Recently, one of my childhood friends asked me to watch the Perry city council meetings: “The direction the Mayor is headed in spells trouble for folks like me,” he said.
A group of us old dudes, as my granddaughter calls us, meet once a month for coffee. I no longer live in the city of Perry; my friend has only known Perry. He’s widowed, on a fixed income and owns his own house.
The two of us are Seinfeld fans, and I agree with my friend that Perry’s mayor is remarkably akin to that show’s “Soup Nazi.” If Jerry or Elaine say something disagreeable, the Soup Nazi shouts, “No soup for you!”
In this case, the mayor of Perry grunts, “Get an apartment!” if anyone expresses concern about the affordability of the special assessments she’d like to add on to property taxes. Sue Hammond’s answer to anyone who disagrees with her is to move — get out of the city.
It’s effectively “No city for you!” if someone pushes back on paying a special assessment for sidewalk repairs when the city has always covered these.
“No chickens for you!” if one disagrees with her new proposed ban on chickens in the city.
Hammond believes that there is a need for more police presence in the tiny city of 2,100 with little to no crime. And if you don’t agree, “No city for you!”
My friend thinks she’s still hot under the collar about the failure of the millage proposal for the Macqueen House. She’s going to get what she wants one way or another or “No city for you!”
I imagine the mayor sitting on the porch of her plain, white farmhouse covered in cheap vinyl siding and trim, unpleasantly situated next to a car wash on busy M-52 dreaming about the day the taxpayer affords her her very own Perry police car parked on her front lawn 24/7, watching for speeders!
“I became Mayor,” I envision her saying, “to turn this crummy Rust Belt town into a high-class, expensive mecca for the beautiful and wealthy, such as myself. For I am above all of you and this is MY city now! And to all of you on a fixed income, or a low income, or even a medium-sized income, no city for you!”
