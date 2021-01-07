(Wednesday’s) violent and disgraceful demonstrations at the Capitol have no place in our society.
The protesters who breached the Capitol today violated the rule of law and brought violence to a place where we have gathered for centuries to peacefully debate the issues facing our nation. This was a direct attack on the free society we are blessed to live in and all those who participated in unlawful activities should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.
I am thankful for the members of law enforcement who are doing everything they can to protect the Capitol and I ask all Americans to pray for peace in our country.
U.S. Rep. John Moolenaar
4th Congressional District, Michigan
