Joe Ibarra was first introduced to me as the internet tech professional affiliated with the dental office I was employed at. I immediately found him to be intelligent, approachable and trustworthy. Because of the knowledge he has with cyber-security, I feel he would be a direct benefit to the citizens of Shiawassee County as their sheriff.
Just looking at the past law officers supporting his campaign should give tribute to your vote alone: fine gentleman such as retired Shiawassee County Sheriff George Braidwood, former road patrol lieutenant Mike Gute, Corunna Police Chief Nick Chiros and former undersheriff Walt McPherson. Many more professional law officers are voting for Joe, as well.
I feel he will be firm but fair. His belief is that no one is above the law, not even the sheriff. Every citizen will be treated with respect and professionalism with no favoritism to any citizen or business. He will bring his high moral character and honesty to Shiawassee County as your next sheriff.
He gives merit to the highly qualified individuals already employed in the sheriff’s department and 911 center. He feels by better using the resources we already have they can grow into a more versatile department. He has stated that he has new program ideas that he will bring to the operation without bringing additional tax burdens to the citizens of Shiawassee County.
He believes that being transparent in the entire county is necessary. It builds trust and confidence that we all matter no matter how far we reside from the county seat. Coming from the far north end of the county we deserve to be recognized as well. With more of a police presence, specifically road patrol, our communities will become safer.
As a longtime resident and taxpayer of shiawassee co, I am endorsing Joe iIbarra as our next sheriff. It is with confidence that I ask the same from you because character matters, honesty and integrity carry value. He will deliver truth and wisdom.
Shelley Tate
New Lothrop
