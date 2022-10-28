As a lifetime resident of Shiawassee County and proud member of the United Auto Workers, I would like to express my support for Mark Zacharda for state house representative. I first talked with Mark over a year ago by phone. We had a lengthy discussion on his stance on issues that are important to my family and community such as, support for labor and the middle class, public education and creating jobs for the community.
I have talked with several politicians over the years who have said all the right things but accaccomplished nothing other than towing the political party line. I feel that Mark is a different type of candidate. He is a common sense guy and an independent thinker with a strong work ethic. As a former teacher and local farmer, Mark has a unique perspective on what needs to be done for Michigan’s future in labor and farming.
It is my strong belief that Mark is the best candidate to revitalize manufacturing and small business and ensure that public education is properly funded. He will work across party lines to help Michiganders. I am proud to vote for Mark Zacharda to become our next state house representative in the 71st District and encourage all residents in the district to support Mark Zacharda on Nov. 8.
Scott Zuckschwerdt
Owosso
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.