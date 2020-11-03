In response to a recent letter to the editor in The Argus-Press, I’d like to correct the inaccurate information and lies about corruption. It would appear the author of this letter was either misinformed or misunderstood the operations of the Veteran Affairs Department. Many misconceptions were portrayed, including details about our funding, and the proper relationship between county departments and private organizations.
These misconceptions are worthy of amending. I write to our Shiawassee County residents to present the facts so citizens have an objective view of the situation.
Our local Department of Veterans Affairs was created in 1961 in order to provide resources and services to the veterans of Shiawassee County. We strive to maintain the honor and integrity of our profession and our service men and women. This allows us to serve our veterans with dignity and respect; assisting them in filing claims, obtaining burial benefits, or helping with an emergent event in their lives.
The Veteran Affairs Department utilizes two funds: Veteran Relief Fund (PA 214) and the Veteran Services Fund, which is operational.
The Veteran Relief Fund can only be used for wartime veterans. This is law. This fund must be kept separately, instead of being lumped in with the county’s general fund.
It is covered under the Veterans’ Relief Fund, Act 214 of 1899. For explanation on how this fund is levied and the collection of annual tax, refer to Section 35.21. This section also defines “period of war” and discusses the emergency appropriation and disposition of funds.
This section is not all-inclusive regarding “period of war.” There have been attorney general and general counsel opinions written since it was enacted.
Distinct from the Veteran Relief Fund, is the Veteran Services Fund. This was created in 2014 after the residents of Shiawassee County voted to enact it. The first election carried it from 2014 through 2018. It was then voted on again to be carried through 2023.
This millage funds the county van, supplies and training; and compensates county employees. The Headlee Amendment to Michigan’s Constitution keeps this fund in line with state law and county policy.
It is no secret our office space and accessibility is limited. At times, it can provide a challenge to those with mobility issues. We have been exploring our options, looking at other locations for several months now.
The commissioners will continue to review all options with recommendations from the Veteran Affairs Committee.
We take this process seriously as we know our decisions today will have lasting effects five and ten years down the road.
By statute, the County Board of Commissioners “…shall furnish, equip and maintain reasonably adequate office facilities for the County Department of Veterans’ Affairs.” (MCL 35.623).
I can assure all of you, no monies will be utilized from the Veterans Relief Fund in moving the office. It is illegal. We clearly cannot do it.
As for moving into the space at Fiddler’s Green: The director of Veteran Affairs does not have the authority to enter the county into a contractual agreement. However, there are ongoing discussions around an organizational veteran service officer to utilize an office one day a week.
Additionally, an memorandum of understanding (MOU) is being reviewed by the Veteran Affairs Committee in order to utilize Fiddler’s Green resources to house homeless veterans. If approved, this MOU will provide another resource, in addition to those within the County’s Homeless Coalition.
I hope this letter leaves you feeling well-informed.
