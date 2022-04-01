Should it shock — or disgust us — that the spouse of a sitting U. S. Supreme Court associate justice expressed in emails that she believes a cabal of infant blood drinking vampires are currently in control of the federal government?
Or that she fully supports the overthrow of a fairly elected president? Or that she urged a former president to pursue decertification of that election by the Supreme Court on which her husband sits?
Virginia “Ginni” Thomas is, by any standard of rational thought, a radically disloyal activist — who has now called into question the impartiality of her “best friend:” Justice Clarence Thomas.
For while such emails were (over the weeks between November 2020 and February 2021) being transmitted to the Oval Office, Justice Thomas would become the sole dissenter of the decision to allow the National Archives to provide Trump presidential documents to the January 6th committee.
Mrs. Thomas is entitled to proclaim the most heinous, seditious and insane opinions she can muster, but she has now placed her husband’s allegiance to the Constitution — and his oath of office — in the greatest possible jeopardy.
Thomas Smith
Durand
