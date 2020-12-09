I salute the recent writer for his eloquent letter in Monday’s Argus-Press headlined “Democrats won, be prepared for many problems.”
In the vast majority of letters to the editor, the main intent was to express extreme hate toward the president. As I read those slanderous letters, I would always wonder what was accomplished, except to further divide the country.
This letter sarcastically predicts the inevitable future.
When the ship goes down as the writer predicts, I hope we have enough lifeboats and trained personnel to man them.
James Crawford
New Lothrop
(1) comment
The writer has further divided the country?!? And what private bone spur is doing is inviting all to a picnic at the White House?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.