Last week saw a grab bag of news, some scary and some comical: Ex-president Trump held a low key pity party at his mansion and when some guests wanted to leave early, they found they were locked in.

The theme of the event was victimhood, Mr. Trump being the most glorious victim in history who, ironically, has vowed to make his many defectors suffer. With so many casualties promised, no wonder people wanted out of there. To cap off the event he declared “I’ve proven to be one of the most honest and innocent people ever.” I warned you this would be scary.

Louise

It will be scary, indeed, if Mr Walker, who is blatantly unqualified, is elected to serve in Congress.

