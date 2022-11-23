Last week saw a grab bag of news, some scary and some comical: Ex-president Trump held a low key pity party at his mansion and when some guests wanted to leave early, they found they were locked in.
The theme of the event was victimhood, Mr. Trump being the most glorious victim in history who, ironically, has vowed to make his many defectors suffer. With so many casualties promised, no wonder people wanted out of there. To cap off the event he declared “I’ve proven to be one of the most honest and innocent people ever.” I warned you this would be scary.
Then there was Senate candidate Herschel Walker asserting he wanted to be a werewolf. Frankly, I think he’d make an exemplary one and its about time our venerable Senate had one. I’ve long suspected Ted Cruz was a closeted werewolf and if Mr. Walker is elected he just might come out. Imagine the two of them sitting together on the Senate floor during a full moon. The dramatic tension, with C-Span watching, would be breathtaking.
But the most interesting news of the week was Ticketmaster’s website crashing under the weight of requests for tickets to Taylor Swift’s coming tour. The venue assured her team they could handle the expected traffic but they didn’t produce, leading even people with pre-sale privileges to dead ends.
Ms. Swift hasn’t toured in five years and millions of fans pounced hard for a chance to see her live. Her opening night in Arizona is seeing floor seats going for over $17,000. Ms. Swift is a phenomenon on a scale unseen in popular culture. She is surely the best song writer since Joni Mitchell, and certainly the most prolific. After the release of her latest album she became the first artist to simultaneously claim all top ten spots in the Billboard rankings. Nobody (not even the Beatles), has come close to that.
Last Friday she went to Instagram to say “It goes without saying that I’m extremely protective of my fans. It’s really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties, and excruciating for me to just watch mistakes happen with no recourse.”
I suspect after some reflection she’ll discover a path to recourse. Those who have crossed her in the past usually regret it. Ticketmaster is a money-grubbing cartel whose service fees are sheer robbery. She should build her own ticket company and add “monopoly buster” to her list of superlatives.
It will be scary, indeed, if Mr Walker, who is blatantly unqualified, is elected to serve in Congress.
