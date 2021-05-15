How sad to see where the Republican Party has gone. There are way too many powerful politicians who are still drinking the king’s Kool-Aid.
It’s sad to see these powerful white men who want to hold on to their power so bad that when a powerful woman comes along and tells the truth she is removed so as to not get in their way to hold onto power, to hell with representing the people and upholding the Constitution.
These people keep drinking the king’s Kool-Aid and going down a rabbit hole with no light at the other end of the tunnel. I hope the day comes when they will be all publicly shamed and voted out of office.
On to another subject: vaccines. The same people sipping the king’s Kool-Aid seem to be the ones resisting getting the shot. Why can’t you see even though the king downplays the severity of COVID-19, he and his family got the shot, but he wants you to think he is the tough guy. He could care less about you personally if you live or die, just keep sending your money.
The only thing he is concerned about is power, money and headlines. I wish businesses would make proof of having the shot mandatory for being allowed in. If you don’t want the shot, stay home, become a hermit and keep the rest of us safe. When you want to become a responsible adult and present arms and get the shot, then you can join the rest of us at getting back to normal.
I know many will not like this opinion, but even though I lean Democratic, I have voted Republican many times in the past five decades — but until Republicans with some backbone to stand for the Constitution and represent the people and not themselves appear, I will have a hard time voting for one of them. Be safe, get the vaccine and help all of us get back to normal.
Gerry Hittle
Owosso
