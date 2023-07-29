In response to the July 26 contributor who urged more “conservative” voices to write to this venue, I would suggest that the lack of these submissions is because there are roughly two kinds of sources on the right: the radical, even violent, writers — like the local man who once said he went to Washington on January 6th to “kill Democrats” — whose submissions ought to be rejected, and the more civil folks who are beginning to be overwhelmed by the impeachments and indictments accumulated by their party’s current front-runner.
If Joe Biden were the subject of such horrific abuses of power, I would be embarrassed to write anything like a defense, let alone a proclamation of support, of such a candidate. It only took about a decade for polls to find it impossible to find anyone who voted for Richard Nixon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.