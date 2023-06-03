May we all receive the healing we need during our time on this Earth

Tony Campolo — a former spiritual advisor to President Bill Clinton — told a story about speaking at a church in Oregon. After concluding the service, he said that, to anyone who wanted to remain behind for healing he would be glad to pray with them.

He didn’t expect much out of the session — because nothing much ever happened when he prayed for healing — but he prayed with several people. Some of them addictions, some had marital problems, some some anger issues and some were hoping for physical healing.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.