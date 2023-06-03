May we all receive the healing we need during our time on this Earth

Tony Campolo — a former spiritual advisor to President Bill Clinton — told a story about speaking at a church in Oregon. After concluding the service, he said that, to anyone who wanted to remain behind for healing he would be glad to pray with them.
He didn’t expect much out of the session — because nothing much ever happened when he prayed for healing — but he prayed with several people. Some of them addictions, some had marital problems, some some anger issues and some were hoping for physical healing.
Four days later a woman called him at his home in Pennsylvania: “Tony, on Sunday you prayed for my husband. He had cancer.”
When Tony heard “had” cancer — past tense — his heart quickened. “Had cancer?”
The woman answered, “Well, he’s dead now.”
Tony thought, “A lot of good I do.”
But the woman said, “You don’t understand. When my husband and I walked into that church on Sunday, he was angry with God. He had cancer and he knew he was going to be dead soon, and he hated God for letting it happen. He wanted to see his grandchildren grow up more than anything. At night he would lie in bed and curse God. It was horrible. And the angrier he got toward God, the meaner he was to everyone around him. It was unbearable to be in the same room with him. His nastiness just kept getting worse and worse and worse.
“But then you prayed for him on Sunday morning. When he walked out of church I knew there was something different. I could feel it. He was a different person. The last four days of our lives have been the best four days we’ve ever had together. We talked and laughed. We even sang hymns with each other. It was a good, good time.”
She then added something profound: “Tony, he wasn’t cured, but he was healed.”
The ancient prophet said, “Heal me, O Lord, and I will be healed” (Jeremiah 17:14 NIV).
May God heal all of us before we die. May he forgive our sins, cleanse us of our bad tendencies, and heal us before we die.
