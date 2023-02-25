It is outrageous that the Speaker of the House of Representatives — third in succession to the Presidency of the United States of America — should surrender over 14,000 hours of sensitive security video taken during the Jan. 6 insurrection to someone who has repeatedly promoted of false election conspiracy propaganda.1
Not only has Speaker Kevin McCarthy violated the most solemn tenets of the First Amendment by disclosing these videos only to a single partisan political ally (thereby depriving the remainder of the free press access to the same data), but he has, by releasing such information to anyone at all, almost certainly endangered the lives of his own colleagues and Capitol police officers in the event of a future violent attack.
Why do I say this? Because without careful redaction of this security video will undoubtedly reveal secure methods for evacuating members of Congress in emergency situations.
These tens of thousands of hours are literally a “battle plan” for every terrorist who wishes to capture or kill the very men and women McCarthy is responsible for.
This kind of despicable, blatantly political act can serve only one of two purposes — either it provides a dangerous distraction from Fox’s craven hypocrisy (they repeated election fraud lies while privately ridiculing Trump and his co-conspirators), or it is Mr. McCarthy’s method of ginning up “alternative facts” about mythical “false flag” explanations for the actual treason committed by Trump’s mob on Jan. 6, 2021.
In either case, Rep. Kevin McCarthy has betrayed every member of Congress, and every voter who elected them.
EDITOR’S NOTE: It was revealed on Wednesday that Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy turned over thousands of hours of Congressional surveillance footage pertaining to the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the Capitol to Fox News show host Tucker Carlson. Carlson previously produced a documentary suggesting that the federal government used the Capitol attack by Trump’s supporters as a pretext to persecute conservatives.
