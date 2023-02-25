It is outrageous that the Speaker of the House of Representatives — third in succession to the Presidency of the United States of America — should surrender over 14,000 hours of sensitive security video taken during the Jan. 6 insurrection to someone who has repeatedly promoted of false election conspiracy propaganda.1

Not only has Speaker Kevin McCarthy violated the most solemn tenets of the First Amendment by disclosing these videos only to a single partisan political ally (thereby depriving the remainder of the free press access to the same data), but he has, by releasing such information to anyone at all, almost certainly endangered the lives of his own colleagues and Capitol police officers in the event of a future violent attack.

