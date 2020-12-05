Hold onto your breeches. If you thought the last five years were chaotic, you ain’t seen nothin’ yet.
President Donald Trump’s rejection/reelection crusade promises to dive to new depths of desperation. Can you imagine the petty, petulant personal and political persecutions that will follow given how blatant Act 1 was?
His pathetic attempt to reconfigure reality speaks to the isolated bubble in which he dwells. The only thing he hates more than losing is to be perceived as irrelevant and inconsequential.
Having to surrender his taxpayer-funded ticket for the gravy train has got to rank right near the top. Guess he’ll have to return to laundering dirty rubles wrenched from Russia — a source his son Eric openly admitted provides them with all the money conventional American lending institutions refuse to risk on them. Then again, it could be the prospect doing business from the cramped quarters of a prison cell that has him upset. An orange jumpsuit coupled with his bad spray-tan will make a memorable mugshot.
When I was kid, you could distinguish clowns by the costumes they wore. Now they don designer dresses and business suits. But if you listen real closely you can still recognize them by the nonsense they spew. They’re allowed into courtrooms and soon resort to behaving like monkeys, flinging anything at the walls to see what will stick. They’re invited into legislatures and living rooms, but rather than brighten our day, they blacken it with snark, cynicism and deception.
They identify anxiety and amplify it to increase apprehension then magnify it to the extent that what truly matters is now fuzzy and unfocused. Our country was founded to escape the autocratic/aristocratic system that held the common,working class down. Our Declaration of Independence lists the grievances for the basis of our separation from England, many exhibited by this administration. The founding fathers, in their not so infinite wisdom, formed a representative republic with separate, equal bodies designed to prevent a return to tyranny. Good theory, however, it relied on personal integrity to hold our leaders in check-obviously lacking today.
Trump, like the captain of a ship about to fall into enemy hands, will scuttle it rather than permit anything of value to be salvaged. He’s already abandoned ship and is looking for something, anything, to cling to. Use caution when approaching a man about to go under — he’ll climb on anything to save himself.
Mike Martin
Owosso
