The heartbeat of Corunna continues to be the Corunna Public Schools.
As such, I encourage you to vote yes on Proposal 1 and 2 May 4. Proposal 1 will not increase the current tax levy, and Proposal 2 would only increase the average homeowner’s tax by $20 a year.
This is a minuscule amount of money when you think about the ways we waste $20 a year on much less worthy causes.
In my opinion there’s nothing more rewarding than giving back and making a difference in the lives of children in this great community. Please join me in voting “yes” and “yes” Tuesday.
Pat Belmer
Corunna
