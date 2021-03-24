The Lord tests the righteous, but his soul hates the wicked and the one who loves violence. (Psalms 11:5)
We took the Bible out of schools and parents stopped teaching their children. Now our streets are filled with violence.
Larry Martindale
Venice Township
!00% Agree!
