In the aftermath of the invasion of the Capitol on Wednesday by a mob of extreme right KKK members and QAnon believers and other barbarians trying to stop the affirmation of Joe Biden as the president-elect at the direct instigation of President Donald Trump, Rep. Dan Kildee of Flint, along with other Michigan lawmakers has called for Vice President Mike Pence to exercise the 25th Amendment to remove Trump now, immediately, before he does more damage.
I hope they do. Furthermore, I really wish that when redistricting happens, Shiawassee County, at least all of Shiawassee Township, Durand and Bancroft areas could be part of Kildee’s district, because I would rather be represented by him than by John Moolenaar, who was part of the attempt to deny Biden’s victory and throw out my vote.
Tamara Sanders
Bancroft
