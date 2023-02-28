February is nearly behind us. We’ve had our share of winter weather, but, despite some faux springs, we likely have a bit more cold and gloom ahead of us.
Some green therapy can help take the edge off the cabin fever.
Shopping is an excellent start.
Pick up a mail-order plant or seed catalog — or jump on the internet — and start a list of interesting plants you might like to try this season. Mull it over for a while, and make some notes for where you would grow them and how you’ll put them together. Maybe you can plot out a vegetable garden, additions to established flower beds, landscape plantings or combination planters.
For some kinds of plants, it’s better to save your list for spring shopping, rather than order now—so do a little homework before buying.
Vegetables and annuals are generally easier from fresh seeds. Hardy perennial plants can be more complicated to grow, often taking a long time to mature to blooming size. This might be OK if you’re patient and ready for a project, but disappointing if you aren’t prepared. Thompson and Morgan’s seed catalog is a good resource. It rates each plant for difficulty.
Mail-order plants will be smaller than those found in the garden center in spring, but very new introductions or rare varieties might be hard to find locally. Bulbs are durable and generally do well from mail order sources.
If you need instant gratification, head out to the greenhouse or floral department of your favorite store. A bouquet of flowers is a great pick-me-up that will last for several days.
Treat yourself to a new houseplant — maybe an African violet, a flowering hibiscus or an orchid. Or look at the tropical foliage plants and consider those that would look good in the house now, and transition to the summer garden as a patio plant or as part of a mixed combo planter.
Hungry? Microgreens can be ready to eat in just a few weeks. Seeds are thickly sown in a shallow layer of potting mix and covered with a clear plastic lid. After seed has germinated and sprouts are visible, allow them to grow for at least six days, keeping the soil consistently moist. When seedlings are between one and three inches tall, grasp a bunch and snip the stems close to the soil surface.
Rinse, pat or spin dry, and enjoy fresh as you would a salad green or fresh herb. Choose seed varieties packaged for microgreens for best results.
This seed will be untreated with any chemicals used to protect garden crops from disease or insects. Depending on type and variety, these young seedlings will range in color from deep ruby red to myriad shades of green, and provide flavors spicy or sweet, or with the gentle taste of the vegetable or herb they would normally grow into, such as onion, radish, arugula or beet. Add to salads, sandwiches or use as a light, fresh topping to any prepared dish, from soups to sides.
More of a crafter? Winter is a great time to create useful or decorative items that you’ll be able to enjoy year ‘round. Consider a simple garden planter or bird feeder, or something more complex like a bench or table. Explore the thrift shops, basement or garage for things that can be transformed into garden art. Sculptures from decorative glassware are whimsical and fun, and Pinterest has a wealth of other ideas and inspiration.
Put your cabin fever to good use while we wait for a genuine spring to arrive.
