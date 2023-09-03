I work at Nail Boutique on Washington Street in Downtown Owosso.
I work at Nail Boutique on Washington Street in Downtown Owosso.
We share the parking lot behind our building with Gilberts, Freddie’s, Brumley and Bloom and Jade Buffet.
We have not had parking lot lights or sidewalk lights on the entire block for almost a year! That includes most of Washington St as well.
We called the City of Owosso several times last fall and winter. Different excuses were given each time.
Some of these businesses are open until at least 10 p.m. Employees and customers are faced with dark parking.
I’m thinking it’s time for the mayor and city manager to tour our downtown after dark. It’s embarrassing and unsafe.
Thank you Katie from Lume for your letter to the editor. Maybe we will finally get the repairs needed.
Barbara Snyder
Owosso
