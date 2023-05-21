Old dog learns new tricks in bass fishing

During a recent fishing trip, my great grandson had a thrilling “first.” He had latched onto something below the lake’s surface, and the ensuing struggle was captured on his face.
I knew it was no bluegill and quickly grabbed the landing net. When he finally pulled his foe above the water’s surface, we saw that it was a largemouth bass — the first with which he had ever become acquainted. it made for a memorable hero-shot photo. It was as qualified as a fish any seasoned ol’ salt could be proud to land. The moment was a thrill for both of us.
Even though the season for possessing largemouth bass doesn’t begin until May 27 (running through Dec. 31), catch-and-immediate-release is allowed just about everywhere with a few exceptions.
Since it’s the spirited battle most people are after — keeping the bass is typically unwanted, because, in all honesty, there are better tasting and healthier fish to consume — this is just as well.
Largemouth bass spawn in late spring or early summer and are normally found in shallow water with lots of weeds, lily pads, grass, trees and docks. Once upon a time, I used to avoid these hazards, because expensive lures would become snagged and sometimes lost, but modern advancements has mitigated this concern. Now, we hunt bass in the thickest cover with modern-day weedless frogs.
My first frog lure was a gift. This tempting imitation provided a means to get the bait — and thus lunkers — anywhere a talented cast could be presented. But before I could employ it there was much to learn about this method of “frogging” — not to be confused with forms of hunting for frogs and their tasty legs.
Forget about ultra-light rigs with light monofilament line. What’s needed for these lures is a heavy action rod and reel spooled with braided line from 50 to 60-pound test! A dedicated rig leads to an increased hooking rate and no more avoidance of anything that’ll snag typical freshwater rigs.
Bass are not line sensitive, so the line doesn’t need to disappear to be effective, as in the delicate nature of trout fishing. The new brand of braided line is widely available, although more costly than cheap monofilament.
In conjunction with a fast-retrieve ratio on one’s reel, it allows the wise angler to “horse” fish along the top of the water at blinding speed, thus never offering these monsters a fighting chance to escape via slack line.
In my early experiments with this setup I was getting plenty of ferocious strikes, but never — and, I mean never — actually hooking a single fish! A search on YouTube revealed that others had had the same issue with weedless frogs, but an answer to the dilemma was revealed: modify the double-hooks.
Sure enough, I found the tips of the hooks were actually touching the body of the lure, thus causing the 100-percent fail rate. With pliers or Vice-grips, the hook can be bent to create a space of approximately 1/8 of an inch from the lure’s exterior. It can cause the lure to become somewhat more susceptible to snags, but with the combination of braided line, can improve substantially one’s chance for that memorable photo.
