Old dog learns new tricks in bass fishing

Wikimedia Commons An angler shows off a largemouth bass caught in central New Jersey in June 2020. Modern "snagless" frog lures make it easier to fish for largemouth in weedy environments.

During a recent fishing trip, my great grandson had a thrilling “first.” He had latched onto something below the lake’s surface, and the ensuing struggle was captured on his face.

I knew it was no bluegill and quickly grabbed the landing net. When he finally pulled his foe above the water’s surface, we saw that it was a largemouth bass — the first with which he had ever become acquainted. it made for a memorable hero-shot photo. It was as qualified as a fish any seasoned ol’ salt could be proud to land. The moment was a thrill for both of us.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.