Monday’s a big day in Michigan — for restaurant and bar operators, and for the thousands of state residents who are looking forward to eating out or enjoying a cold draft once again.
On Jan. 22, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced a new state order, relaxing the statewide ban on gatherings in effect since mid-November to allow restaurants and bars to reopen to limited indoor service.
Some activities and businesses remain blocked from operating — either completely or as they had in the pre-pandemic world. Water parks and dance floors, for instance, remain off limits.
And state orders for food and drink establishments remain strict: patrons must remain masked unless eating or drinking; groups are limited to 10 from no more than two households; 6-foot separation is required when possible; fixed seating is limited to 25% of capacity; food service businesses must temporarily close if an employee is diagnosed with COVID-19; there’s a 10 p.m. curfew; and businesses must obtain names, dates, times and phone numbers of patrons for contact tracing.
That’s a lot of rules, and it’s not all of them.
It’s a hassle: for business operators and customers alike. I feel safe in saying nobody likes being told to do things, especially a lot of things.
But, do them. All of them. All the time.
When more than 70 people have died from a preventable virus, it seems horrible to suggest we’ve been lucky in Shiawassee County, but we have been. Surrounding counties have seen dozens and even hundreds of more deaths than we’ve experienced here.
Part of the reason we’ve been even this fortunate is because most people in this county have taken real precautions. Part of the reason is because businesses have mostly followed the rules.
Those of you who haven’t followed the rules, I think less of you. You may rescue puppies stuck in the middle of traffic, but if you’re too stupid, stubborn and selfish to wear a mask — I think less of you. It’s that simple.
And if you have a food service business and you have been allowing customers to come in mask free, or haven’t had your employees wear masks, well, I probably quit frequenting your business a while ago. And I won’t be back, even after the pandemic.
You probably don’t miss me, and that’s fine. I’m going to get along just fine without you as well.
As a state, and as a county, we’ve managed to beat this virus back. New cases per week in this county dropped from a high of 350 to below 100 for the first time since October. And while deaths are still mounting, the reduction in cases should mean an upcoming drop in deaths.
Let’s not forget what we’ve been doing right and screw it all up just as we’re starting to see vaccinations take place. It’s going to take months before we see enough vaccinations in this county to make a real difference. Counting on an increasing herd immunity at this point is simply false hope.
And we have worrying trends taking place in the state and elsewhere. A South African COVID-19 variant has shown some resistance to the vaccine. People may need an extra booster shot to be safe.
The United Kingdom variant has already been found here. And scientists say not only is it 50 percent more contagious, it also appears to cause more severe illness and increase deaths.
So here we are, restaurants chomping at the bit to reopen and customers equally as excited to enjoy a night out. We need both groups to do their part or we’re going to find ourselves with rising cases and deaths, and more than likely new closures that will put people out of business for good.
Businesses, do the simple things: Tell your staff to wear their masks properly, keep your tables and customers separated, and encourage customers to wear masks. I know you don’t want a confrontation with an anti-mask nut that puts your staff at risk. I understand, but maybe at least have your staff encourage adherence to the rules.
Customers, don’t be stupid. Wear your masks, you’re not really proving anything by refusing except that you care only for your own wants. Keep your distance; don’t crowd in. And make sure to tip servers well. Many of them have been out of work a while. If you can afford to go out, make the effort to help them.
I really hope we’ve gotten through the last major closure of the pandemic. Do your part and let’s make sure that’s the case.
