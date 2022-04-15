It is the pinnacle of political hypocrisy that the most glaring example of proven election fraud was the claim by former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows, falsely reporting that he resided in a mobile home located in North Carolina.
While casting another ballot in Virginia — and currently held in contempt of Congress for refusing to appear before the January 6th Special Committee, Meadows today was officially removed from North Carolina voting rolls.
Just how long will it take for Trump to condemn the only factually accurate case of voter fraud to emerge from his cascade of lies, dozens of courtroom rebukes — and delusions of an imaginary 2020 victory?
Thomas Smith
Durand
