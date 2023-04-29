Inland trout season has begun. With it comes high hopes — hopes of a tasty meal.

One year ago I was introduced to the majesty of the Rifle River State Recreation Area and its superb fishery. The park is located on the upper reaches of the Rifle River within the Au Sable State Forest in Ogemaw County — a relatively short jaunt from Mid-Michigan.

