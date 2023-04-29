Inland trout season has begun. With it comes high hopes — hopes of a tasty meal.
One year ago I was introduced to the majesty of the Rifle River State Recreation Area and its superb fishery. The park is located on the upper reaches of the Rifle River within the Au Sable State Forest in Ogemaw County — a relatively short jaunt from Mid-Michigan.
This year, the camper is packed, the reservation has been made, and hopefully the brown trout will find a way to the cast-iron skillet’s sizzling, melted butter.
Over the years, many of us have been led to believe that butter’s fat content is bad for one’s health. However, if a person buys into the logic of the ketogenic diet, it’s the kind of food that can be substituted for cooking oils — many of which have acquired their own dodgy reputations over the years. Oh, and that wily and wild brown trout? They are rich in healthy oils and B vitamins and are at the top of my list of tasty consumables.
A study conducted in 2020 found that brown trout contained more healthy fish oils (EPA and DHA) than salmon — another Michigan fish rich in nutrients. Brown trout also contains selenium, iron, iodine, calcium, vitamin A, D and B12, as well as high amounts of protein.
Never have I seen brown trout alongside fish options at any local market. There’s the phony crab meat engineered by mad scientists, and plenty of fish sourced from places with dubious records of pollution and handling.
Whenever you’re shopping, reading and understanding labels are important and necessary — though, of course, the highly sought-after trout in our rivers and streams have no label.
No doubt, Michigan has its own precautionary warnings about fish consumption. The Au Sable River Watershed — downstream of the Foote Dam in Iosco County has a “Do Not Eat” advisory, for example. To find out if there is risk from chemical contamination in fish, check out the Eat Safe Fish in Michigan brochure online for specifics. As with most things in life, moderation is key.
Eliminating excess sugar in our diets is a difficult challenge, but any effort to minimize its detrimental effects on the body is a worthy one. The keto diet switches the burning of sugar to burning fat to sustain ourselves.
There’s always a struggle between what our tongues have to say about what we put in our mouths; in fact, it is “the” struggle so many of us face. However, when we can find solace in good blood pressure readings that reflect dietary intake, it’s reason enough to carry on. Plus, catching your own healthy food can be exciting as well.
