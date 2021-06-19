The Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners once again decided to attack the paper and myself personally when I published a story outlining an outrageous Freedom of Information Act bill for public records.
Apparently the members of the board are Dylan Thomas aficionados, because they were certainly “raging against the dying of the light” at Wednesday’s Committee of the Whole meeting.
Commissioners Root and Garber attempted to excoriate me personally, without mentioning my name, regarding allegedly unfair coverage. County Coordinator Dr. Brian Boggs specifically said I never reached out to him for comment on behalf of the county.
This is a blatant falsehood. I first emailed him requesting comment on the fees Monday, to clarify that I was reading the amount correctly and asking him to respond.
He did respond, in a very condescending manner, and said he would only meet with me in the presence of county attorney Ryan Painter and my editor.
Boggs claimed that it would be “unethical” to cover the story in the first place, and would not be “unbiased” journalism, and that I have “known connections” to the individual in the story. I’ll assume he means Phillip Ellison, the attorney who filed the appeal.
Yes, I’ve known Ellison for several years, as well as every single other respective judge, attorney, public official, and community leader, and everyone else I’ve met and gotten to know in Shiawassee County since starting at the paper in July 2018.
We call this having sources in journalism. The more you have, the better you usually are at your job and beat. I have learned many things from these people that have never been published — nor will they be, because I gave my word to them that we were off the record.
In fact, Boggs copied Root, Painter and County Clerk Caroline Wilson on the email, so they all saw and know for a fact that I had requested comment — twice.
I also had two off-the-record conversations with an official, whom I will not identify, regarding the search for the record in question. Since those conversations were off-the-record, it would be unethical to quote them in any story (We learn these things in journalism school). But I had the background one week before the story was published.
I replied via email to Boggs, Root, Painter and Wilson that I found Boggs’ comments condescending and insulting.
I offered Boggs another chance to comment and received no reply. So for Root and Boggs to claim that I didn’t offer a chance to comment is another falsehood.
I have the emails to document these two separate attempts to obtain comment. And so do Root and Boggs — unless they somehow disappeared from their email accounts, which has been known to happen from time to time in Shiawassee County.
There was some clever deflecting at Wednesday’s meeting by Painter, who ignored the fact that legislation requires public laws passed by a county board to be presented upon request by any member of the public. That’s a state law.
Similar to the last several years, every time the board — or any other public official — does anything questionable, such as hiring their personal friends for public positions, they close ranks and accuse the paper of peddling “fake news.”
Fair enough. Then why does the county continue to lose these Open Meetings Act and FOIA lawsuits?
Must be fake news, once again. Apparently judges are susceptible to that sort of thing.
Strangely, we’re not fake when we’re covering the work the board and Boggs have done to improve the county’s budget situation, which they deserve credit for. We’re not fake when we report on the county finally completing an audit after missing several years of doing so.
However, when the county charges nearly $3,000 for what should be an already-available public document (according to Michigan law) — that is ludicrous. The public deserves to know, and not be lied to about it by their elected officials.
This is simply another attempt by the board at damage control — because of their own actions — that have caused Shiawassee County to be sued numerous times and pay out lawsuit settlements.
Right. It’s the media’s fault.
And by the way, the county doesn’t pay out one dollar, to my knowledge, for lawsuit payments. Their liability carrier does. So, whenever the next lawsuit is filed against the county, I assume the board will re-discover Dylan Thomas and blame the paper once again.
I think I’ll FOIA those emails mentioned and if they don’t exist or are denied, I’ll sue again. I’ll keep filing suit, over and over until their liability insurance drops them. Sometimes this is the only way, to shine a light on shady activities. Just ask Rob Reznick. That’s eventually how his pay to play unraveled, by the loss of their insurance carrier. Phillip Ellison was the leading attorney behind that as well. He’s far more intelligent than any of the hacks employed or elected in this county.
PS: If Dr. Boggs had the proper education, he’d not have so many struggles.
