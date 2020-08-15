Racism isn’t always as evident as the despicable Nazi regime or the deplorable era of the Ku Klux Clan that operated with impunity, and still exists today.
It’s not necessarily as overt as lynchings or beatings. But to deny that it is within our midst is turning a blind eye to reality — so prevalent in today’s turbulent times.
For the time being, we’re all stuck on this remarkable planet.
To think anyone is more deserving or entitled to any of its vast bounties is to be morally bankrupt.
India, one of the most populous nations on Earth, and South Africa, both shed the shackles of European (white) colonialism that exploited their people and vast wealth of natural resources.
So it is here in the United States, a country founded in opposition of tyranny and a belief in individual freedom, that a society based on these principles has come to reflect the things it revolted against.
Ours is not an isolated community.
My point is the world is much smaller than we envision it.
We’re all children of God.
Nobody’s life matters more than anyone else’s.
But when people are killed without any justification or consequence, repeatedly, it’s understandable that a point is reached when enough becomes enough.
Would you sit still if your loved one died because of some perceived threat, just because they are white?
A documentary recently aired titled, “Stone Ghosts of the South.”
It details the nightmares endured by slaves and their descendants. It culminates with a visit to a memorial to lynching victims, housed in Montgomery, Alabama.
If you watch this and it doesn’t tear your heart, then I feel sorry for you for your lack of compassion.
Racism isn’t always so blatant.
I, too, researched the topic of “sundown towns.”
These were places that “encouraged” blacks to leave by sunset, if not actually enacting laws that required them to do so.
I found a submission that claimed there were no negroes within the incorporated limits of Owosso.
I recall a billboard as you approached town from the west: “Welcome to Owosso, the bright spot that’s a shade better.”
I’m proud our town was a stop on the Underground Railroad.
However, I invite a recent letter writer to have a look underneath the M-52 bridge spanning the Shiawassee River. “All (others) must die.”
How can the hundreds of people who float this stretch of river every year conclude anything other than racism is alive and well in Owosso?
Mike Martin
Owosso
