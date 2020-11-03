I just read a letter from Citizens for Traditional Values Shiawassee. I agree with 99% of what you said, however it wasn’t what you said that was so upsetting as much as what, or who rather, you left out that was so glaringly absent.
You made sure to mention antifa and Black Lives Matter as people who openly advocate anarchy and insurrection, but failed to mention the hate groups, neo-Nazis and white supremacists. BLM, in itself, is not a violent movement. They only want love, respect and equality under the law, the things we take for granted and don’t even have to give a second thought to.
It’s true that some opportunists saw too-good-a-chance to pass up and infiltrated some of the peaceful marches to wreak havoc. These people had their own agendas and only hurt the movement. Please don’t throw the baby out with the bath water.
And then there’s antifa. Do you even know who they are? I’ve never heard anyone say, except to call them terrorists, so I looked them up and found out that their name means they are anti-fascists. Are you pro-fascists? They’ve been around for over a hundred years, fighting in both world wars, in Germany, Italy, etc., against all forms of racism.
They appear at the marches to confront the neo-Nazis and white supremacists. Please, I beg you, look up their history, it only takes a minute, I found it fascinating and enlightening.
The words “traditional values” are right in your title, so I’m sure you won’t be voting for anyone that has five children by three different wives and was an unfaithful husband, makes fun of people with disabilities, brags about how he likes to grab women by their privates, has told over 70,000 lies since he’s been in office, calls poor countries “s—holes” and puts his own ego-driven politics ahead of his own followers; safety at his pep rallies. He’s also broken the law a few times and he’s a racist.
So you see, we really do agree on a lot of things.
Patricia Wheeler
Durand
They don't care. It is a cult that they have embraced. You see their members blindly follow the supreme leader to the end.
