I’m wondering just what is going on with the local gas stations. Are they getting cheap or just lazy?
I’ve been to many with no water in the window washer containers, no squeegees or broken squeegees in the same containers, no paper in the receipt printer and full trash containers at the pumps.
Customers have and use credit/debit cards to both save time and so they don’t have to make the trip inside to get their receipt. Stations in Durand, Owosso, Lennon, Flint, Swartz Creek … I’ve seen poor conditions everywhere at one time or another.
I understand that they may be busy, but to see “no receipt, please see cashier” message one day then the same message a week later is just plain laziness!!!
I seldom go back to a station after the second “error” message. And stations in Durand having no water and no squeegees is just wrong with gas at near $4 a gallon.
