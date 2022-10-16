On Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, the Mid Michigan Old Gas Tractor Association hosted its 14th-annual Rural Living Education Day, with 580 fourth grade students from Chesaning, Durand, Merrill, Millington, Owosso, and St. Charles Public Schools and Immanuel Baptist School of Corunna attending.
It is through the generous donations of time, money, food, and supplies made by our MMOGTA members, local businesses and other individuals that we are able to put this program — which includes a free lunch — on at no cost to the schools or students.
We want to thank the following people and businesses for their continued support and sponsorship: American Speedy Print in Owosso; Aunt Millie’s Bakery in Saginaw; Bruce Kuffer of East Lansing; Card Brothers in Chesaning; Carts R Us in Owosso; Coffield Oil Company in Bancroft; D & D Truck Parts in Corunna; D’s Party Store in Oakley; Designs by Bean in Chesaning; Frank’s Supermarket in Chesaning; Garber Chevrolet Buick in Chesaning; Gordon’s Food Co-op, Linda Gross of Elsie; Green Meadow Farms in Elsie; Greenstone Farm Credit in Corunna; Home Specialist Builders and Rod Lab of Owosso; Hutson, Inc. in Corunna; Jeremy Tucker & Brandee Howell of Missouri; Jill Navarre of Byron; Lloyd Miller & Sons in Corunna; M-13 Storage and Leon Turnwald of New Lothrop; Main Beverage Company in Owosso; the McKenzie Agency in St. Johns; Mel Ervin Ford in Chesaning; Michigan Pork Producers in Lansing; Shelby Frink of the Owosso Argus-Press; Owosso Tractor Parts; Pennington Farm Drainage in Oakley; R. F. Engines in Morrice; R. H. Spencer Transportation in Owosso; S & K Farm and Yard in Owosso; S L H Metals in Corunna; Saginaw Castle Museum; Saginaw County Farm Bureau; Shattuck Specialty Advertising in Owosso; Slingerland Chrysler Dodge in Corunna; Sloan Septic in Chesaning; Sovis Insurance Agency in Chesaning; Steam Railroading Institute in Owosso; Stephanie Thompson on Chesaning; Steiner Tractor Parts in Lennon; Stoddard’s Mobile Court & Sales in Chesaning; Tim’s Trophies in Montrose; Tom Coleman of St. Charles; Tomac’s Pumpkin Patch in Chesaning; Troy Crowe Auctions in Owosso; Ziola Construction in Chesaning; the FFA students from Chesaning, New Lothrop, and Ovid-Elsie High Schools; our many nonmember family, friends, and neighbors who are always willing to lend a hand; and the hard work and dedication of the MMOGTA membership!
Rural Living Education Day would not be the continued success that it is without the support we receive from each and every one of you!
Rural Living Education Committee Chairs
