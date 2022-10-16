On Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, the Mid Michigan Old Gas Tractor Association hosted its 14th-annual Rural Living Education Day, with 580 fourth grade students from Chesaning, Durand, Merrill, Millington, Owosso, and St. Charles Public Schools and Immanuel Baptist School of Corunna attending.

It is through the generous donations of time, money, food, and supplies made by our MMOGTA members, local businesses and other individuals that we are able to put this program — which includes a free lunch — on at no cost to the schools or students.

