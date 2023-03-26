This week we’ll continue our review of the All-America Selections winners — new plant varieties with have been rigorously tested in garden trials across North America and passed with flying colors.
ROYAL HAWAIIAN WAIKIKI
Royal Hawaiian Waikiki is the first colocasia AAS winner. Colocasia, also known as “taro”or “elephant ear,” is a bold, tropical foliage plant which has become popular as the centerpiece of large summer containers. A lovely assortment of varieties with near-black leaves and a few with yellow splashes are the typical options available at the garden center in spring.
Waikiki offers a spectacular display of deep green leaves with vibrant pink veins running through a bold, creamy white center. The plants are compact, with each leaf rising on an unbranched, deep burgundy stem up to 36-inches tall. Unlike many of the variegated taro, Waikiki develops its rich colors early and stays vibrant throughout the growing season. It will thrive in sun or part sun, and is ideal for large containers, alone or in combination with complementary plants. Keep the plants well-watered for big, abundant foliage.
This winner is one of a new class in the AAS awards, for ornamental plants not grown from seed. Look for plants in the garden centers this spring, most likely in quart size pots or larger.
COLEUS PREMIUM SUN CORAL CANDY
Coleus “Premium Sun Coral Candy” is another fantastic foliage annual, but in the more traditional class — seed-grown. Leaves are slender, pointed and drape gracefully downward on mounded plants. Stunning coral is accented with deep green marks on the leaf margins, and holds well in both sun and shade.
Plants grow 10-16-inches tall and look fantastic filling a single container or as part of a combination planter. The plant also performs well in garden plantings with other annuals, perennials and/or shrubs. You may buy and start seeds now for transplant in your garden this spring, or look for young plants in the garden center or greenhouse.
SNAPDRAGON DOUBLESHOT ORANGE BICOLOR
Snapdragon “DoubleShot Orange Bicolor” is another seed annual. This beauty is part of a new series of snapdragons in an intermediate height that makes an excellent garden plant but is also tall enough to make an excellent cut flower.
Plants are bushy and full, producing an abundance of plump flowers spikes. Individual blooms have a unique form, two inches wide with an open face and extra petals. Warm orange to red-orange petals with a white reverse transition gracefully to dusty hues as they age, creating a lovely overall effect in the garden or vase.
Plants prefer full to partial sun and grows 18-20” tall. DoubleShot Orange Bicolor has proven to bloom consistently all summer, even in intense heat.
SALVIA BLUE BY YOU
The last ornamental winner for 2023, “Salvia Blue by You,” is a hardy perennial, not grown from seed. This is another of the newer class of awards. Until recently, any perennials winners were from seed, and judged based on their first year’s performance.
This new class requires that the plants be trialed for three years and are rated on their winter hardiness and consistent garden performance throughout the trial period.
Blue by You demonstrated excellent winter hardiness in USDA zones 4 through 9, and provides an abundance of big, vibrant blue flowers in dense 10-12-inch spikes. Plants will bloom from late spring through fall if the spent blooms are removed regularly.
They attract hummingbirds, butterflies and other pollinators, and, like other salvias, are seldom bothered by browsing deer or rabbits. Plants grow best in full sun and average to dry soils, reach 20-22-inches tall, and can be spaced 24-36-inches apart in the garden. Look for plants in garden centers this spring.
For more details on all the AAS winners, visit all-americaselections.org, and keep these outstanding varieties in mind as you plan your 2023 garden.
