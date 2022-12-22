As a lifelong resident and retired business owner in the Owosso area, I am proud to be a member of a community that supports its local businesses.
I spent most of my adult life working very hard to bring into Owosso businesses that take pride in what they do and support for our community. Downtown Hound does that and so much more.
Kara, Rachel, Ashley, Kadya, Marlana and Jala do an amazing job of not just grooming but making pets feel comfortable and loved. Our senior dog, Lucy, requires special attention.
From the moment we walk into the door Kara and her crew go out of their way to greet her. Lucy walks through their door without anxiety or fear and that speaks volumes for people who care for her at DOWNTOWN HOUND. She loves going for her monthly grooming.
Their work is excellent. Her cuts are always gorgeous. In my opinion, you will not find a better groomer in the area. These people believe in community and deserve to have our community believe in and support them.
