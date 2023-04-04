If this wasn’t so criminal it might be funny. On March 28, a barrel of oil closed at $73.20. What was the reward for the Michigan motoring public? A 46 cent a gallon increase in gas prices — up to $3.59!
On Dec. 12, when a barrel closed at almost the same price of $73.12, gasoline was $2.89 a gallon — 70 cents less! On Dec. 28, with oil at $78.96 a barrel, gas was selling at $2.69.
If oil company profits as a whole can be $300 billion, 6 million a minute for ExxonMobil,* there is absolutely no justification for those price increases. So who is the real culprit here? Pure corporate greed.
EDITOR’S NOTE: ExxonMobil posted a profit of nearly $56 billion in 2022, which works out to around $6.3 million every hour, not every minute.
CNN reported in February that BP, Chevron, ExxonMobil, Shell and TotalEnergies combined for a record $199.3 billion in profit last year.
(1) comment
Enjoying our Ford hybrid truck--averaging 51.9 mpg.
