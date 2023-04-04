If this wasn’t so criminal it might be funny. On March 28, a barrel of oil closed at $73.20. What was the reward for the Michigan motoring public? A 46 cent a gallon increase in gas prices — up to $3.59!

On Dec. 12, when a barrel closed at almost the same price of $73.12, gasoline was $2.89 a gallon — 70 cents less! On Dec. 28, with oil at $78.96 a barrel, gas was selling at $2.69.

(1) comment

Mother Hen

Enjoying our Ford hybrid truck--averaging 51.9 mpg.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.