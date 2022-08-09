I say tomato, you say tamatoe; while we can quibble about what form of government is being ‘played’ against the imperfect guideline known as our Constitution, what is not debatable is so-called moral relativism.
This is merely one of a myriad talking points used to blur an issue of contention.
Something is either moral or immoral, period. Benjamin Franklin, James Madison and Patrick Henry, founding fathers whose combined Constitutional wisdom eclipses that of John Adams, championed separation of church and state.
Following are some cherry-picked, relevant nuggets — Wikipedia: Virginia Statute for Religious Freedom, drafted by Franklin. ‘The impious presumption of legislators and rulers, civil as well as ecclesiastical, who, being but fallible and uninspired men have assumed dominion over the faith of others, setting up their own opinion and mode of thinking as the only true and infallible.’
The Debate on the Constitution: Patrick Henry — ‘Holy religion, sir, will be prostituted to the lowest purpose of human policy. What has been more productive of mischief among mankind than religious disputes?’
Debate on the Constitution: Joseph Spencer — ‘if a majority of Congress with the presedent favour one Systom (sic) more than another, they may oblige all others to pay to the Support of their System as Much as they please & if Oppression dose (sic) not ensue, it will be owing to the Mildness of Administration & not to any Constitutional defense, & if the Manners of People are so far Corrupted, that they cannot live by republican principles, it is Very Dangerous leaving religious Liberty at their Mercy.’
The Federalist Society for years has been grooming preferred candidates, enabled by millions upon millions dark money dollars (extra-judicial/illegal) over decades.
Finally, their perfect pawn appeared; the twice-impeached Prevaricator of the United States.
The stars aligned as Mitch McConnell put his thumb on the scales of justice, allowing a conservative trifecta to usurp a seat on the bench rightfully belonging to an Obama nominee, shoehorning AC Barrett in with barely a month left in a supposedly inviolable election year gambit.
Not to mention a second candidate credibly accused of sexual improprieties (he and Clarence Thomas can commiserate over a beer.)
Having survived a Senate confirmation hearing, the worst is behind them.
They are accountable to no one, beyond reach of any code of ethics and ensconced until death or discretion creates an opening.
And don’t think for a minute that activist Ginni Thomas isn’t a influence on her husband’s judgments.
Attorney General Garland must stop tip-toeing around and accelerate the scrutiny of the most corrupt administration in our country’s history.
Every day reveals yet another facet of the Creep State.
