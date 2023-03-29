National Vietnam War Veterans Day is today. The day of remembrance began in 2017.
I am a Vietnam veteran, and I have such powerful, vivid, very clear memories of the “Great Impact Area,” as I would call it.
I lost my girlfriend from church while I was there. I didn’t smoke, drink or swear with only one exception for all three. After I got over the girlfriend, I gave my soul and body to God. I thought I would get killed there anyway.
We would go out searching for the VC/NVA – Viet Cong and North Vietnamese Army soldiers. We only had three or four tanks in the jungle. Once, my tank squad was ordered to go out in the evening all alone and drive 17 miles down the roads and set up on a crossroads at night and kill every person we saw. They were all notified to stay away from that intersection. It was a beautiful sunset until we saw a black Volkswagen coming down the road at us. I was pumped up. My tank commander, Fred LeGere, from Maine, was alert and then they stopped. It was an old man and woman. I told Fred I’m going to kill them. He said no to me, but they turned around and started to take off fast.
I jumped off the tank with my M-16 with the safety off, so Fred followed me and screamed at them to stop and they finally did. I told Fred, well now what in the heck are we going to do? He said we’ll search for guns, ammo, land mines, secret maps or whatever. They had some kind of I.D.s which didn’t mean anything to us. We hollered at them in English to get out of this area fast.
Today, Fred is an ordained minister in Maine. He came to my house once when his daughter was looking for a college to go to. That’s one of the few good stories I have about Vietnam that I can tell at schools, and I do. I once told my brother Jim that I was never scared in Vietnam. I thought about what I said to him then said I was scared there many times and I knew if I got killed I would go to heaven. I didn’t even want my two vacations, one in-country (Vietnam) and one in Bangkok. I gave the Bangkok one to our medic and the in-country one to one of my buddies.
God Bless America.
Eddie Urban
Owosso
