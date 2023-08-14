I just wanted to say thank you to all that helped, supported,and sponsored Philip and I with the restoration of the Quaker Oats Mural.
As you all know, I have been talking about murals and the potential of our city for quite some time, and I am grateful that all of you stepped up and helped make this passion and dream of mine come true. Thank you for your trust and ongoing support in my crazy ideas and artistic passions!
I have never been a part of an organization that cares so much for its staff, lets them dream, and THEN supports their ideas, so THANK YOU, THANK YOU, THANK YOU!
I truly hope that this restoration sparks others to create more murals. I hope it broadens community engagement with art and that it creates a place to empower artists, inspire viewers.
Together, we can strengthen our shared space with art that reflects the beauty and diversity of the communities within Shiawassee county and beyond.
The mural looks great! Thank you for your vision and determination to see this restoration come to fruition. So many areas downtown would be enhanced by murals. Hoping to see more murals in the future!
