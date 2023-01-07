There are no words of anger and contempt sufficient to describe the absence of Republicans generally, let alone GOP leadership specifically, from attending the second anniversary observance of the heroic defense of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6th, 2021.
Republicans who were protected from the mob just as much as Democrats were ignored a solemn opportunity to pay tribute to the lost lives of five police officers — to say nothing of the more than 140 Capitol and Metropolitan police who suffered terrible physical and psychic wounds.
