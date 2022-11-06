Just a few days remain before the election on November 8th, and I wanted to reach out to you one final time. Our country is at a critical moment and every vote for every office, whether you make it in person or absentee, is important.

Do your research before heading to the polls and watch out for misleading information. Then, vote your entire ballot, front and back. Keep in mind that for many races, we probably will not learn the results on election night. There are many absentee ballots to count and that process does not start until after the polls close on election day, so please, be patient.

