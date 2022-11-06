Just a few days remain before the election on November 8th, and I wanted to reach out to you one final time. Our country is at a critical moment and every vote for every office, whether you make it in person or absentee, is important.
Do your research before heading to the polls and watch out for misleading information. Then, vote your entire ballot, front and back. Keep in mind that for many races, we probably will not learn the results on election night. There are many absentee ballots to count and that process does not start until after the polls close on election day, so please, be patient.
Every election is different, but one constant kitchen table issue is the economy. It is what keeps most of us up at night. As a small business owner on our farm, I feel it every day. We just ordered diesel and paid the highest price, maybe ever. It’s a strange circumstance; where some indicators are positive, but we still feel bad about the economy. Unemployment is low, we’ve still been adding jobs, but inflation is sky high, erasing the gains some of us have been able to make in wages. No politician has a silver bullet to fix inflation. But, one thing I will do for you is cut taxes for working people to help put more of your hard earned dollars back into your pocket in order to lessen the burden that all of us are facing.
Another issue we should be concerned with is our democracy. Today, we are threatened by candidates who are unwilling to admit defeat in elections. They want to change the rules to silence the voice of the majority. America is only 246 years old, and it’s the oldest republic in the world. It’s a testament to how hard democracy is to maintain and how every generation must fight to preserve it.
In this race for state representative, you have a choice between a politician who has demonstrated time and again to be self interested and unprincipled. Or you can vote for the local farmer, a man of the people who is determined to work for you. I humbly ask you to honor me with your vote, and I will earn that honor by serving your best interests in state government.
Candidate for the 71st District, State House of Representatives
