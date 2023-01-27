Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has proudly stated that “Florida is where ‘wokeness’ comes to die!”
It seems obvious that what he means is that he and his GOP legislature will not tolerate any discussion — anywhere in society — of subjects he and his minions do not approve of.
Apparently, in Florida, government will no longer permit an honest study and evaluation of race history in the United States.* This stance is wrought from the same close-minded fragility that forbade the study of evolution science in 1920s Tennessee.
I think it is an abomination that an elected official would rather sooth the guilty consciences of white conservatives than to pursue truth in the classroom, where the minds of Floridian youths should become enlightened. Shame on anyone, anywhere in America, who will permit such political destruction of academic freedom.
EDITOR’S NOTE: This letter was written after the Florida Department of Education rejected an Advanced Placement African American Studies course on the grounds that it introduces students to “a political agenda.
“As submitted, the course is a vehicle for a political agenda and leaves large, ambiguous gaps that can be filled with additional ideological material, which we will not allow,” said Bryan Griffin, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ press secretary.
Scholars involved in the course’s creation vehemently deny this characterization.
“There’s nothing particularly ideological about the course except that we value the experiences of African people in the United States,” said Christopher Tinson, the chair of the African American Studies department at Saint Louis University, in a quote given to NPR.
