Senate Bill 285, Require ID to vote, authorize exceptions:
Passed 19 to 16 in the Senate
To require a person to show an original or a copy of identification when requesting an absentee ballot in person or by mail, with those unable to do so getting a “provisional” ballot. Also passed were Senate Bills 303 and 304 to authorize the provisional ballots, which require a voter to show documents within six days that verify his or her identity and address for the vote to be counted.
24 Sen. Tom Barrett R - Potterville X
32 Sen. Ken Horn R - Frankenmuth Y
Senate Bill 362, Authorize certain developer tax breaks, and housing
subsidies: Passed 28 to 7
in the Senate
To authorize a new form of property tax break for developers who refurbish or build rental housing and rent out at least 30% of the proposed units at below-market prices to households with incomes less than 120% of the median for their county (dubbed “attainable housing”). The bill would authorize a 50% property tax cut on the structures. Also passed was the related Senate Bill 360, to grant income tax breaks to these developers, which the Senate Fiscal Agency reports would bring “unknown and potentially significant” costs.
24 Sen. Tom Barrett R - Potterville X
32 Sen. Ken Horn R - Frankenmuth Y
Senate Bill 422, Authorize additional subsidies for developers:
Passed 28 to 7 in the Senate
To create another type of selective property tax break that local elected officials can give to certain developers, this one granting a 50% cut for up to 12 years for residential developments.
24 Sen. Tom Barrett R - Potterville X
32 Sen. Ken. Horn R - Frankenmuth Y
House Bill 4541, Expand Detroit transit police powers, ‘rules of the road’ for streetcars: Passed 33 to 2
in the Senate
To establish that Detroit “Q-Line” streetcar transit police are considered full law enforcement officers; House Bill 4540 does the same for the Detroit “People Mover” monorail. The bill would also amend the state vehicle code to add rules of the road for “streetcars” and regular vehicles that share the road with them, and also prescribes personal behavior rules for individuals who ride them (no smoking or spitting, etc.)
24 Sen. Tom Barrett R - Potterville X
32 Sen. Ken Horn R - Frankenmuth Y
House Bill 4066, Preempt local knife carry restrictions: Passed 69 to 41
in the House
To preempt local governments or authorities from enacting any ordinance, rule, or tax relating to the transportation, possession, carrying, sale, transfer, purchase, gift, devise, licensing, registration, or use of a knife or knife making components that is more restrictive than state law.
85 Rep. Ben Frederick R - Owosso Y
House Bill 4561, Waive some state license fees in epidemic:
Passed 97 to 10 in the House
To make restaurants and other food service establishments and vendors afflicted by government epidemic lockdowns eligible for refunds on the fees they under various state license regimes. The House also passed related bills applying similar provisions to other occupational or business licensing regimes.
85 Rep. Ben Frederick R - Owosso Y
House Bill 4434, Cancel delivery of $300 weekly federal unemployment bonus payments: Passed 60 to 49 in the House
To end further state participation in the $300 per week “supplemental” federal unemployment benefits authorized by congress in epidemic “stimulus” bills. The bill would also require the state unemployment agency to use clear and concise plain language in communications to employers and benefit claimants, with vocabulary based on a fourth-grade reading level.
85 Rep. Ben Frederick R - Owosso Y
SOURCE: Michiganvotes.org, a free, non-partisan website created by the Mackinac Center for Public Policy, providing concise, non-partisan, plain-English descriptions of every bill and vote in the Michigan House and Senate.
