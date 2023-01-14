By now news watchers have got to be good and tired of the saga of U.S. Representative George Santos, a fellow who seems to want to wrest away Donald Trump’s crown as the Republican party’s most prodigious liar.
If you’re not caught up on this, I’ll summarize the mess he’s made for himself and the GOP.
Recently elected to serve a New York district covering western Long Island and a part of Queens, Santos came out of nowhere.
He touted strong academic and work credentials. He had a pleasant demeanor and put himself forward as a sincere guy who just wanted to serve the rich, like most politicians — but it turns out the guy the constituents of New York’s third congressional district elected didn’t exist.
The “real” Mr. Santos lied about Candidate Santos’ education, business success, charitable work, religious background and net worth.
Mr. Santos was truly a “self-made man” — in the sense that he made everything about himself up.
Now the Republican leadership is in a fuddle about what to do with him.
While an increasing number of his Republican colleagues have condemned this farce — including five fellow GOP members of New York’s congressional delegations — party leadership remains inert.
California Rep. Kevin McCarthy, clinging to his newly won Speaker’s gavel, has failed to condemn Santos, identifying him affirmatively as “part of the Republican conference.”
His presence helps protect the narrow margin held by the party in the House. Why should it matter if he’s a lying scoundrel? I mean, he’s a politician! What would you expect?
For now the most interesting aspect of this can be found in the Republican voices crying that Santos is an anomaly and an outlier.
I don’t think so. He’s not an aberration. Recent history shows he’s the culmination of a trend: a type of character we should be familiar with by now via Bernie Madoff, Frank Abagnal, the Sackler family, Elizabeth Holmes and Ana Sorokin — but all of these are amateurs beside his orangeness, Donald Trump, who has over 30,000 whoppers documented.
I’ve invented a term for the type: “grift-lighter,” a combination of grifter and gas-lighter (Merriam-Webster’s word of the year). This sort is not merely a crafty liar and dissembler; they have a knack for pulling people into the schemes and delusions they create. Before they’re caught they often make off with some serious loot too.
It seems we’ve evolved into a culture that sees crass materialism, an addiction to power and an indifference to our ancient religious precepts as ascendent values now. Moral integrity matters less in a world where illusions suit us better than bed rock reality. But what to do about George Santos? I say leave him in the House. I want the G.O.P. leaders to have to look at him every day and be reminded of what craven hypocrites they are.
(0) comments
