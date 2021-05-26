Reathel Arlene (Hill) Allen

Age 93, of Perry, passed away Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.
She was born April 6, 1927, in Perry to Leland and Zella Hill; the fourth oldest of five children.
Reathel graduated from Perry High School in 1945 and attended Lansing Business College.
She married Harold Allen in June 1949 and they were married for 60 years before his death. Together they had six children: Cherie (Victor) Shorman, Arnold (Cindy) Allen, Harold (Ray) Allen, Kay Brown (deceased), Jeffrey Allen and Gregg Allen. She has eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She has several nieces and nephews.
Reathel has lived in the Perry area most of her life. During that time, she was a mentor for the Girl Scouts, 4-H and the Perry Band Boosters. She was a life-long member of the Perry Baptist Church. For years Reathel worked at Perry Elementary School, where she touched the lives of a multitude of Perry’s children. She also worked at Snyder’s Deli.
A memorial service will take place at 1 p.m. Friday, May 28, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Home, Perry Chapel. The Rev. Desmond Bell will officiate, with burial to follow at Rose Lawn Cemetery.
