It is disappointing to know some elected officials in our county government do not understand nor care about the essential role of journalism in maintaining at least a modicum of quality control in government operations.
Accusations of “fake news,” when leveled by elected officials who are the subject of unflattering reporting, reek of media illiteracy, ignorance of the Constitution, bitterness and a bad attitude. I feel sorry for those who work in public service occupations but who evidently are not internally motivated by serving the public.
Some county commissioners and their appointed friends made extensive use of gaslighting practices in their election campaigns. Accusing The Argus-Press of “fake news” is par for the course with these individuals.
Local and state governments in Michigan need many more investigative journalists to pursue FOIA actions on behalf of Michigan’s residents. The disturbing fact is Michigan has consistently ranked dead last in government transparency, sunshine laws, and cooperation of government officials in honoring FOIA requests.
Although there may not always be adequate staffing and sufficient resources to meet every request in a timely manner, an elected official’s attitude toward ensuring transparency is fair game for judgment of their working performance. A government official who does not hold the First Amendment in the highest regard is unfit for public service.
Theresa Rathwell
Corunna
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.