What a breath of fresh air it was to read the moving account of two Marines away from home deciding to visit Washington, D.C., on a very cold, snowy Christmas Eve in 1966.
Thank God for the rescue mission then and now for the work they do to help those in need. I believe the “cabbie” was perhaps your Christmas angel that day. This indeed is what Christmas is all about.
I too would like to thank the cabbie for helping two young men who gave of themselves and served our great country. God bless him whereever he is. Also, God bless and thank you Charles Robertson and your buddy Nick for stepping up and doing your part to keep us safe. May God Bless America.
Cathy Robinson
Owosso
