Joe Ibarra should be the next Shiawassee County sheriff.
Ibarra is one of the most caring, thoughtful, fair, and just people I have ever known. He is fair enough that he treats everyone with respect and dignity, but takes no punches from those who would disrespect anyone. Mr. Ibarra has given his time to his many friends and family, his local community in many many ways, his business clients, and does it all with a smile. Mr. Ibarra does all this by working long into the night, often still making phone calls until 10 p.m. or later to get things done. That’s commitment. That’s leadership.
I have no doubt he will take that same type of commitment and fortitude to the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office. Community means everything to this man. Vote Joe Ibarra for Shiawassee County sheriff.
Braden Simpson
Grand Blanc
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.