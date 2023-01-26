I am writing this on Saturday, Jan. 21, just a day after the March for Life in Washington, D.C.
We in the pro-life movement were elated by the overturning of Roe v. Wade in June only to be grieving now with the passage of Proposal 3 in Michigan this past November.
Even though the majority of Shiawassee County voters opposed the proposal — along with many other less populated counties — the votes in favor of the proposal from large metropolitan areas carried the day for abortion proponents.
Still, we are grateful for all the individuals, especially pastors, who worked hard to get the in support of our cause.
It took a “perfect storm” of events which led to pro-abortion victories on the ballot in 2022: timing, money and a campaign of misinformation.
With Roe’s demise, pro-choice emotions were at an all-time high. The motivation to “restore Roe” was high.
Pro-abortion donors spent nearly $50 million in Michigan — over $43 million of which came from addresses in New York, California and Los Angeles. In politics, it doesn’t matter how good your message is if you are outspent. And we were outspent more than 2-to-1.
Voters were misled in ads promoting Proposal 3, which told voters that a “no” vote would inevitably lead to women’s deaths, the end of miscarriage treatments and that the proposal would simply restore Roe.
Don’t let yourself believe that Michiganders actually want abortion to be legal through all nine months and accessible to minors without their parents knowing. Once they understand them, almost everyone is opposed to the policies made possible by this proposal, they just didn’t know it because of the money spent to flood the airwaves with pro-choice propaganda.
Proposal 3 is an enormous setback, but it’s not the end of our cause. The pro-life cause is about saving lives. We can still do that. The majority of Americans oppose the killing this amendment made legal,* and we must fight to make that known. Further, we have a responsibility to advocate for justice no matter what laws we are under. Under no circumstances can we give up on the women, men and children who will be harmed by abortion. In fact, they need us now more than ever.
Dr. Alveda King, niece of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., while marching at the annual March for Life was asked, “Does this remind you of the civil rights movement and marches with your uncle?” Her response was, “This is the civil rights movement.” Civil rights begin with the right to life.
We will not abandon the victims of abortion just because our government has.
President, Right to Life of Shiawassee County
*In the January 2023 Knights of Columbus/Marist poll on abortion views, 69% of respondents indicated that they favored some degree of abortion restriction, with only 21% believing that “abortion should be available to a woman any time she wants one during pregnancy.” The most commonly held positions were that “abortion should be allowed only in cases of rape, incest or to save the life of the mother (26%) and “abortion should be allowed only during the first three months of pregnancy” (25%). A complete poll breakdown can be found at https://www.kofc.org/en/resources/communications/polls/2023-kofc-marist-poll-presentation.pdf.
