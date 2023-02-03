Brrrrr! It’s cold outside!
We are in the midst of our worst winter weather months, making it extra important to be compassionate and careful with your pets when temperatures are below freezing. Pets are just as susceptible to frostbite and hypothermia as people are.
Here are some ways to keep your pets safe!
n Limit walks and outdoor play/potty time to between five and 10 minutes.
n Wipe paws when coming indoors to prevent ice buildup or burns and irritation from melting salt.
n Find some fun INDOOR enrichment to keep your pups mentally fulfilled. There are hundreds of quick, easy and inexpensive indoor enrichment activities you can do with your dog. Mental exercise tires your dog out just as much as physical exercise! Here are a few of our favorites:
Scatter feeding — scatter your dog’s food on the floor or in an empty cardboard box and let them “hunt” for it. Sniffing decreases stress levels and makes them use their brain.
Brown bag meals — feed your dog meals out of a brown paper lunch bag. Put a mixture of kibble and canned food, sprinkle some Parmesan cheese on top or add some peanut butter or canned pumpkin. Roll the top of the bag closed and freeze for a few hours. Your dog will have a blast tearing and dissecting while eating. The brown paper is harmless if eaten.
Hide and seek — hide treats around the house and let your pup sniff them out! Most dogs love this game and you can increase the difficulty of your hiding spots as your dog gets more experienced.
n A sturdy insulated shelter is important. Shelters should have four sides, a roof and a floor. Place your shelter in a protected area and keep the entrance and your dog’s outdoor space clear of snow. Pack your shelter full of clean, dry straw. Hay, beds and fabrics hold moisture and freeze and are not suitable bedding options.
n Keep fresh, unfrozen water available at all times.
n Feed your dog extra food during the winter months, as they burn calories to help them stay warm. Canned food uses fewer calories than dry food to digest. Consider warming canned food up in the microwave for a few seconds before feeding.
Bring outdoor pets inside when the temperature dips below 20 degrees. A laundry room or bathroom is a cozy spot, or call us and borrow a crate!
For outdoor/feral/community cats:
n A dry sturdy shelter is extremely important. Your shelter should have four sides, a roof and a floor. Make a small opening in one side for the cats to enter. Place your shelter up off the ground in a protected area and pack it with clean dry straw. Hay, beds and fabrics hold moisture and freeze and are not suitable bedding options.
n Keep fresh, unfrozen water available at all times.
n Feed extra food they can metabolize to stay warm. Canned food uses fewer calories to digest than dry food, and your kitties would love it if you warm it up in the microwave for a few seconds.
Please bring your outdoor cats inside when the temperature is below 20 degrees if you are able. A bathroom or laundry room works well, or call SHS and borrow a large dog crate to set up with a litter box, bed, food and water.
If you need help with resources, please reach out to (989) 723-4262. We can provide or connect you with what you need to keep your animals safe and comfortable while we all wait for spring!
