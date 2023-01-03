If there is one book that merits first place on your 2023 reading list, it is “The CIA as Organized Crime: How Illegal Operations Corrupt America and the World”, written by Douglas Valentine (2017).
Media savvy is an essential life skill for everyone. This book presents evidence of media networks’ acquiescence to a hostile takeover of their news content by the CIA. Even PBS isn’t immune.
Valentine claims that war crimes and targeted assassinations of innocent civilians are almost never the accidents that the media reports them to be.
The book covers the horrors of the CIA’s involvement in the Vietnam War in depth, and it illustrates how those same sorts of atrocities have continued to be perpetrated in every war since.
Valentine also presents evidence that the CIA has always been engaged in domestic terrorism and assassinations of American citizens.
The CIA, as presented by Valentine, is essentially America’s “thought crimes police” agency. Its tentacles extend outward to every American organization that does business abroad, complete with embedded corporate spies.
If you have ever committed a thought crime against the American Empire, the CIA knows all about you. It’s only fair that you get to find out how evil the it actually is.
