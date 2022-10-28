I am a 77-year-old, lifelong Democrat; and here are five reasons I will, once again, vote a straight Democratic ticket on Nov. 8.
n First, I believe the government should not intrude on any person’s health decisions; and unlike the Republican Party at large, I count my daughters (and all women) as people. By eliminating the half-century protections of Roe v. Wade, the GOP has unapologetically applied for the positions of everyone’s God, doctor and clergy — jobs for which those radical politicians are eminently unqualified.
n Second, ever since Newt Gingrich announced in 1996 that it was the goal of conservatives to “let Social Security and Medicare die on the vine,” destroying my benefits (paid for over a lifetime of work) has been a priority for all Republican candidates.
n Third, with the Trumpist transformation of the “heads we win, tails you lose” school of electoral oversight, the GOP has based its campaign strategy on not even trying to appeal to voters with policies which benefit them, but instead merely refusing to accept the voters’ decision. Jan. 6, 2021, was the culmination of that strategy, where Republican zealots were even willing to murder their own vice president when he failed to overturn an election they lost.
n Fourth, should Republicans capture control of the House of Representatives, an election-denying, Jan. 6 flip-flopping traitor (who, on Jan. 7, 2021, blamed Donald Trump for the violent insurrection the previous day), a coward named Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California, will almost certainly become second in line to the presidency.
n Finally, I will vote a straight Democratic ticket because to do otherwise would be a terrible repudiation of my father’s combat service in Italy, where he fought and risked everything to destroy the threat of fascism forever.
Thomas Smith
Durand
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.