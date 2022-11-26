We are writing to ask the community to consider donating to the Shiawassee Humane Society (SHS) on Giving Tuesday and for year-end donations.
It wasn’t until we joined the Board at SHS, that we realized that the organization exists because of donations, fundraising, grants, and a stipend from the county.
The SHS budget of almost $322,000 per year is to maintain the facility (which we have outgrown), a payroll of eight employees and to care for more than 600 animals that come through the doors each year, many of which need extended medical care.
SHS also strives to provide as many resources as we can to allow people to keep the pets they love, including our pet food pantry for families in need and emergency foster for families in crisis. SHS would love to expand these types of programs as resources allow.
In 2012, due to budget issues, Shiawassee Animal Control closed and SHS became the place the county brings stray animals to. Because of this arrangement, SHS receives $20,000 from the county. This certainly helps, but is not enough to meet the needs of the stray animals in our county.
A larger, up-to-date facility would serve the community needs much better. A larger area for dogs is crucial. Having a facility where veterinary services can be completed in-house would be less expensive, more convenient and would serve our community more cost-effectively.
A training area to socialize is very important. A new facility is being explored, and we are hopeful to get that completed in the near future.
Without generous community members, we would not be able to take care of our four-legged friends. Please consider a tax-deductible donation today. Venmo: shiawasseehumanesociety, and paypal: director@shspets.org. Thank you so much for your consideration and your support!
Robin Stechschulte, Board Member
Carrie Henne, SHS President
