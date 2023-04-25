For Richard Nixon, it was African-American citizens. During Ronald Reagan’s presidency, it was gay Americans. Today, for the MAGA-GOP of Donald Trump, the target of maximum ire is trans citizens.

There is a stark difference, however: Republicans are no longer satisfied to go after the rights of adult trans Americans — they have now chosen to attack children.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.