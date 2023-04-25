For Richard Nixon, it was African-American citizens. During Ronald Reagan’s presidency, it was gay Americans. Today, for the MAGA-GOP of Donald Trump, the target of maximum ire is trans citizens.
There is a stark difference, however: Republicans are no longer satisfied to go after the rights of adult trans Americans — they have now chosen to attack children.
The party of Lincoln was once committed to keeping government out of our private lives, but in the name of some distorted, evangelical crusade, “red” states are taking self-righteous bigotry to new heights.
Instead of allowing parents, physicians and other professionals to provide compassionate care for children struggling with their identities, these lawmakers are seeking to invade the most intimate decisions of families.
This crass demonization which mimics the brutal WWII bigotry which aimed to expunge Jews, homosexuals and gypsies. How much longer will it be before right-wing hate groups encircle a Florida bonfire of “banned” books, gleefully tossing titles into the flames which they deem to lack redeeming content?
How much longer before embolden state legislatures determine (as one U.S. Congressman recently said in an interview) that trans Americans are suffering from mental illness?
Make no mistake about this operative political fact: these persecutors may claim to be representing a tortured view of Christianity, but they will never be capable of understanding the loving ministry of Jesus Christ.
